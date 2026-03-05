MBRF to present extensive programme at London Book Fair

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will participate in the London Book Fair 2026, one of the world’s premier events for the publishing and knowledge sectors, held from 10th to 12th March, at Olympia London.

Participation forms part of MBRF’s commitment to reinforce its international presence and expand its strategic partnerships with the world’s leading intellectual and knowledge institutions.

Through this participation, MBRF seeks to underscore its key role in strengthening the knowledge ecosystem, production, and dissemination of knowledge content, and steering the global dialogue on the future of knowledge. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision while strongly positioning it as a global hub for knowledge production, support, and exchange.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “We are delighted to continuously mark our presence in this premier global knowledge forum, which is recognised as one of the most prominent and long-standing international platforms for intellectual and knowledge dissemination and book publishing. It convenes leading figures from literary and scientific communities as well as publishers and readers from around the globe. This year, our participation aligns with our ongoing effort to solidify the UAE’s leading position on the global knowledge map and to spotlight its major achievements and contributions in supporting knowledge activity, promoting creativity, and ensuring intellectual and literary excellence at all levels."

During the event, MBRF will showcase its key initiatives and knowledge projects aimed at supporting the production and dissemination of knowledge, equipping individuals with advanced skills and expertise, and promoting intellectual innovation. These include the ‘Dubai International Programme for Writing,’ ‘KnowTalks,’ and the ‘Future Skills Academy.’

Additionally, MBRF aims to introduce its ongoing efforts in developing global knowledge indices and designing and implementing programmes for building strong and sustainable knowledge societies.

In line with MBRF’s participation, ‘Knowledge Lounge’ will host a series of inspirational sessions, including ‘The Arabic Book through Foreign Eyes’ with publisher Haitham Hussein; ‘Poetry and the Nostalgia of Language’ with poet Faie Nasser; ‘Writing Away from Home’ with novelist Hamdan Damaj, and ‘A Glimpse into Arabic Book Clubs in the UK.’

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) will also conduct a panel discussion titled ‘Giving Knowledge a Global Impact: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award.’ The session will feature Dr. David M Clark, recipient of MBRKA, and Professor Nick Rawlins, a member of MBRKA’s Advisory Board.

This year’s London Book Fair provides a pivotal opportunity for MBRF to strengthen collaboration with international publishing houses, academic institutions, research centres, and diverse entities involved in content creation and knowledge dissemination. The move will further contribute to boosting the exchange of expertise, exploring new avenues of collaboration, and creating innovative initiatives that support the knowledge industry at both regional and international levels.