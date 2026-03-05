China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5% to 5%

BEIJING, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- China has set its economic growth target for 2026 at between 4.5 percent and 5 percent and will strive to achieve better results in practice, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country’s top legislature for deliberation.

The main development targets for this year also include maintaining the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 5.5 percent and creating more than 12 million new jobs in urban areas.

Other targets include keeping the increase in the consumer price index at around 2 percent, ensuring personal income growth in line with economic growth; a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments, and achieving grain output of around 700 million tonnes.

The report also aims for a reduction of around 3.8 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product.