Mansour bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss regional developments during phone call

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, held a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled AlHamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, during which they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination across various fields.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the region, foremost among them the blatant attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, and a number of sisterly countries, stressing the importance of strengthening joint Gulf coordination to preserve the security and stability of the region.

The two sides also expressed their condemnation of these heinous attacks, which represent a clear violation of international charters and the sovereignty of states, as well as the security and safety of their peoples, due to their serious repercussions for regional and international security and stability.