Austria affirms its commitment to working with partners in Middle East to protect regional stability

VIENNA, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, affirmed his country’s full commitment to working closely with partners in the Gulf and the Middle East to protect regional stability.

Stocker said, “We support all diplomatic and political efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation and preventing the conflict from expanding.”

He added in a statement, “We stand in full solidarity with all countries in the region that are being targeted by the Iranian regime’s indiscriminate attacks,” stressing that “these attacks must stop immediately.”

For her part, Austria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, affirmed her country’s commitment to de-escalation, saying, “Iran’s unjustified attacks on countries in the region must stop immediately.” The minister also stressed that a wider war must be avoided at all costs.