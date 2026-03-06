Kuwaiti air defences intercept missile attack breaching national airspace

KUWAIT, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence announced late Thursday that national air defences intercepted a missile attack breaching the country's airspace.

The Ministry confirmed that the interception prompted the activation of sirens in accordance with established security procedures. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported following the successful neutralization of the threat.

Kuwait News Agency quoted the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, as saying that the interception resulted in some debris falling, causing limited material damage, including damage to a vehicle, with no human injuries reported.

He affirmed that the Kuwaiti armed forces continue to carry out their defencive duties with high efficiency and readiness, ensuring the protection of the country and the preservation of its security and stability.