Arab Interior Ministers Council condemns Iranian attacks on Arab countries

TUNIS, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the sovereignty of several Arab countries, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and the Charters of the United Nations.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Tunis, the Secretariat said it was following with deep condemnation reports of Iranian aggression that targeted the sovereignty and airspace of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Secretariat affirmed its firm rejection of these unjustifiable actions, which undermine security and stability in the region and jeopardise efforts aimed at de-escalation and peace, stressing its full support and solidarity with the Arab states in all measures they take to safeguard their security and sovereignty.

The statement also commended the courageous and professional response of defence and security forces in the targeted Arab countries, praising their vigilance in protecting vital facilities and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, as well as their high level of efficiency and professionalism in confronting the attacks.