SEHA’s Tawam Hospital corrects severe scoliosis in child with Stuve-Wiedemann syndrome

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced an extraordinary accomplishment at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital with the successful correction of severe scoliosis in a four-year-old boy with Stuve-Wiedemann syndrome.

The child had previously undergone several surgeries on his limbs and presented with severe 75-degree thoracic scoliosis that was unresponsive to conservative management, including bracing. He also had significant chest deformity and shoulder asymmetry.

After a complete work-up with CT and MRI scans to exclude congenital defects or neuraxial abnormalities, Tawam’s anaesthesia team carefully assessed him to optimise his condition for surgery.

The two-hour procedure was led by Dr. Abdul Nazeer Moideen and involved a MAGEC (magnetically assisted growing rods) minimally invasive posterior scoliosis correction. The surgery was a highly coordinated effort involving anaesthetists, the operating room team, and implant specialists. The patient experienced minimal blood loss, recovered smoothly, and was discharged within three days of the procedure.

Dr. Abdul Nazeer Moideen, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Paediatric Spine Deformity Specialist at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, said, “This case demonstrates the ability of our highly talented and experienced team to manage severe scoliosis in children of any age, even those with multiple underlying medical conditions. The collaboration and co-ordination among the multidisciplinary team were outstanding from start to finish, making the surgery safe and effective. The procedure was performed on Tuesday, and the child was discharged on Friday.”

Dr. Basil Al Arabid, Chair of Orthopeadic Surgery at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, stated, “The success of this surgery reflects our commitment to providing world-class care for young patients with complex health needs. Through the combination of innovation, state-of-the-art surgical approaches, and exemplary teamwork, we are capable of transforming the lives of children and their families.”

This milestone reinforces SEHA’s Tawam Hospital’s position for paediatric spinal care in the region. The case highlights the expertise of its surgeons, anaesthetists, intensivists, and rehabilitation specialists in managing the most complex medical and surgical conditions with precision and compassion.