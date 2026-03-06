UAE Attorney-General warns against sharing incident site images, misleading digital content

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has warned against photographing, publishing, or circulating images and videos documenting incident sites or damage resulting from the fall of projectiles or shrapnel.

He stressed that disseminating such materials or inaccurate information can incite public panic and create a false impression of the country's actual situation.

Al Shamsi affirmed that competent state institutions are performing their duties with high efficiency to ensure community security. He noted that daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments.

He explained that these incidents are handled by authorities within established security and defence frameworks. Consequently, individuals must refrain from filming these sites, as publishing such media can undermine the response and mitigation efforts of relevant authorities.

In a statement, the Attorney-General said that despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media.

He emphasised that publishing or circulating such footage or misleading information is a violation of the law if it results in public panic, the spread of false news, or harm to public order. He called on citizens and residents to stop taking or resharing these images, noting that violators face legal accountability under current legislation.

The Attorney-General further warned against sharing fabricated clips or scenes created via artificial intelligence or digital manipulation. This includes content falsely claiming missile strikes, attacks on facilities, or attributing events that did not occur.

He affirmed that fabricating or publishing such content to mislead the public is a criminal offense. The Public Prosecution will take legal action against perpetrators without leniency.

Al Shamsi urged the public to abide by the law and obtain information only from official sources to help preserve national security and stability.





TF