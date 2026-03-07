Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Minister of Justice, Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Their Highnesses accepted Ramadan greetings from Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, as well as delegations from Ajman Digital Department, Ajman Government Legal Affairs Department and Ajman Statistics Centre, along with tribal dignitaries and a number of citizens and residents of the UAE.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on the advent of the holy month, praying to God Almighty to grant Their Highnesses continued health and wellbeing, and to bestow further prosperity, peace and blessings upon the leadership and people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations.