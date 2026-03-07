Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Minister of Justice, Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain received Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, who extended Ramadan greetings to His Highness and prayed to God Almighty to grant him continued health, happiness and wellbeing, and to bestow further progress and prosperity upon the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received Ramadan greetings from senior officials, citizens and tribal dignitaries, who conveyed their sincere congratulations on the occasion, praying to God Almighty to return the holy month to His Highness with abundant health and happiness, and to grant the people of the UAE further progress, prosperity and advancement, as well as peace, goodness and security to the Arab and Islamic nations.