Fujairah Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Ruler of Fujairah received congratulations and blessings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries, citizens and members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere sentiments on the occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant the Ruler of Fujairah continued health and happiness, and to bestow further progress and prosperity upon the people of the UAE, and goodness, blessings and prosperity upon the Arab and Islamic nations.