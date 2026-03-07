Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah accepted congratulations on the blessed occasion from senior officials, businessmen and citizens.

The attendees prayed to God Almighty to grant H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi continued health and wellbeing, and to bestow goodness, blessings and prosperity upon the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.