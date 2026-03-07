Qatar intercepts 9 Iranian drones; no casualties reported

DOHA, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence of the State of Qatar announced that the country was subjected to waves of attacks from Iran involving 10 drones, starting from dawn on Friday until early evening Saturday.

Qatar News Agency quoted the ministry of defence as saying that the Armed Forces successfully intercepted 9 drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties.

The Ministry further emphasised that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state's sovereignty and territory, and to respond firmly to any external threat.