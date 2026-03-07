Kuwait thwarts missile barrage, Iranian drone strikes

KUWAIT, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait announced that the Kuwait Armed Forces intercepted and destroyed on Friday 12 drones and 14 missiles fired from Iran.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), army spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that two of the missiles crahsed outside "threat zone", while the drones fired at the north and central Kuwait, and the missiles fired at southern areas caused only material damage.

He further said that explosions heard in different parts of the nation was because of the interception operation.