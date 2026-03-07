Bahrain Defence Force: 84 missiles, 147 drones destroyed since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA,7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) General Command announced that air defence systems continue to intercept successive waves of Iranian aggression.

Since the onset of these attacks, 84 missiles and 147 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain have been intercepted and destroyed.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command noted that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.