UAE President receives phone call from President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on regional developments and Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI,7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

His Excellency Barzani condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty and international law.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Barzani for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation in the region and a return to dialogue and the diplomatic track in a manner that preserves regional peace and security.