Partial resumption of air navigation in Qatar

DOHA, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) - -Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity, in full coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and the relevant authorities in the State.

According to the Qatar News Agency, this phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights, in light of the current circumstances in the region, and in a manner that ensures the continued provision of essential air services.