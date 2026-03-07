Four drones shot down over Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

BAGHDAD, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region announced Friday that four drones were shot down over the city of Erbil.

In a statement, the agency said coalition forces intercepted the four drones in the airspace of the regional capital, Erbil, noting that debris from one of the drones fell in a square near a hotel without causing any casualties or material damage.

Earlier today, Iraqi authorities announced that two drones had been shot down outside a vital facility in Basra in southern Iraq, without specifying the nature of the targeted site.