Arab Media Union urges vigilance against misinformation

NEW YORK, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Union has called for heightened vigilance and rigorous verification of information sources before dissemination, particularly under current circumstances.

The Union warned of the significant risks posed by misinformation, misleading rumors, and fabricated news, characterising them as tools employed by parties seeking to incite discord, disrupt social peace, and undermine stability.

In a statement issued Friday, the Union noted that the rapid flow of information in the modern era imposes a profound ethical and national responsibility on all individuals regarding the content they consume and publish. The organisation strongly cautioned against the influence of "electronic committees" and fraudulent accounts that spread falsehoods to distort facts, asserting that such networks serve narrow agendas designed to create confusion and damage national unity.

The Union emphasised the necessity of sourcing facts from legitimate channels and official government institutions that maintain high standards of professionalism and credibility. It further cautioned against underestimating the impact of circulating false information, reiterating that national and moral responsibility rests with every individual.

In this context, Dr. Ahmed Noor, President of the Arab Media Union, commended the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the UAE utilises advanced media professionalism and technological expertise to safeguard its security and protect its citizens and residents. Dr. Noor added that the UAE’s commitment to shielding society from internal or external threats serves as a regional and global model, reflecting a leadership vision dedicated to preserving national achievements and ensuring public well-being.