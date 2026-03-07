Latest UAE–US mediation efforts succeed for second consecutive day with exchange of 600 captives between Russia, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts conducted jointly with the United States of America between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 600 captives for the second consecutive day – 300 from each side – with the overall number exchanged over two days reaching 1,000. This brings the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 5,955.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation with the UAE–US mediation endeavors, reflecting their recognition of initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis between the two nations.

The Ministry noted that the UAE has successfully facilitated 20 mediation efforts, reflecting the depth of the UAE’s relations with Russia and Ukraine, the trust of both nations in the UAE, and underscoring its role as a trusted mediator in advancing diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

The Ministry reiterated that the UAE will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis, helping to mitigate humanitarian impacts while strengthening prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

The UAE hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between the Russian Federation, the Republic of Ukraine, and the United States of America in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its commitment to promoting dialogue and international cooperation, as well as the international community’s confidence in its role in facilitating negotiations and providing a supportive environment for constructive talks.