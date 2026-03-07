Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional and international developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held phone calls with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic; Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic; Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand; and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The calls addressed the repercussions of these developments on the security and stability of the region and their potential impact on the global economy and energy security. The ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening international coordination and intensifying joint efforts to preserve regional stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the ministers expressed their strong condemnation of the Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region, stressing their rejection of such acts, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and a direct threat to states’ security and sovereignty.

They affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

They also underscored the importance of strengthening collective international action to address these challenges and support diplomatic efforts and responsible dialogue to reinforce regional security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ solidarity and support for the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing to work with its international partners to promote sustainable security and stability in the region and to fulfil the aspirations of the region’s peoples for further prosperity and wellbeing.