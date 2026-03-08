Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to promote culture of volunteerism among youth

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to promote a culture of volunteerism among youth as part of its community responsibility, inspired by its core strategic values—foremost among them the value: “We Volunteer in Gratitude to Our Nation.”

The Centre provides volunteers with the opportunity to serve the Mosque’s guests on Fridays, during religious seasons, and especially throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, the Centre intensified its efforts in recruiting and training volunteers to embody the values of giving, forming specialised teams and committees comprising more than 800 volunteers across Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

Volunteers were selected based on rigorous criteria to ensure competence and experience, working alongside police officers, paramedics, civil defence personnel, and support teams.

Volunteers perform their duties as part of the Centre’s operational workforce, ensuring a serene and tranquil atmosphere for all guests. Their responsibilities include welcoming worshippers at parking areas, guiding them to designated spaces, organising entry into prayer halls, providing assistance to the elderly and People of Determination, and supporting the movement of worshippers to the Souq Al Jami’ and parking facilities.

Employees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre lead the efforts in the “Our Fasting Guests” initiative, working hand in hand with volunteer teams. Through their participation, they embody a spirit of national duty rooted in the authentic Emirati heritage—an ethos the Centre strives to instil in future generations.

From the early hours of the day, staff members coordinate volunteer teams, assign responsibilities, manage the flow of fasting guests, prepare Iftar locations, welcome worshippers, and oversee meal distribution to ensure smooth operations and guest comfort. After Iftar, volunteers help restore the readiness of the mosques in record time to receive worshippers for the night prayers.

The “Our Fasting Guests” project stands as one of the Centre’s most prominent humanitarian initiatives, organised annually in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan—may God rest his soul—who instilled the values of generosity and compassion in UAE society.

The initiative is implemented under the patronage of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, in collaboration with the strategic partner Erth Abu Dhabi. Thousands of Iftar meals are provided daily, along with food packages allocated to beneficiaries in labour cities throughout the holy month. During the first ten days of Ramadan, thousands of meals were distributed across Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

During the last ten blessed nights, the organising committees at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre mobilise teams comprising staff members from all departments to ensure the provision of all necessary services for the large number of worshippers who gather at the mosque to perform Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers from across the United Arab Emirates.

These teams work closely with volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent, the Absher Ya Watan Volunteer Team, the Ma’an Volunteer Team, along with police officers, paramedics, civil defence teams, and staff from MAWAQiF and SAAED for Traffic Systems, to provide an ideal environment that enables worshippers to perform their prayers with ease, serenity, and reverence.