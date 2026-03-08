UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region amid the escalating military situation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan enquired about the situation in Qatar following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the country. His Highness affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar in the measures it is taking to defend its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked the UAE President for his fraternal and supportive stance towards Qatar and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in defending its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Both sides condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the two countries and others in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter, while posing a threat to regional security and stability. Their Highnesses also emphasised the need to take all necessary measures to safeguard the security and stability of both countries and the safety of their peoples.

The UAE President and the Emir of Qatar also called for an immediate halt to military escalation and stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further crises in the region and preserve regional security and stability.