Tadej Pogačar roars to record fourth Strade Bianche title

TUSCANY, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- With an imperious display on the white gravel roads of Tuscany, Tadej Pogačar claimed a record-breaking fourth title at Strade Bianche on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the world champion became the first rider in race history to win back-to-back-to-back editions.

It was a performance that saw the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider every bit at his best, with his race-winning attack set up magnificently by teammates Kevin Vermaerke, Felix Großschartner, Florian Vermeersch, and Jan Christen.

Speaking after the finish, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man reflected on what was another memorable day in the saddle.

Pogačarsaid: “More or less, this was the plan! “It was an honour to ride with the whole team today, it was so beautiful to see. I am really proud and happy for all that they performed well from Kilometre 0 to the finish line. We did an amazing job, and without the team, it is impossible to ride like this.”

With Pogačar’s long history of attacking from long distances at Strade Bianche, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad was tailored towards blowing the race apart from afar. As such, the throngs of fans at the roadside bore witness to the full Emirati squad at the front of the race with 90km to ride.

As the group began a short descent with 79.7km to ride, Pogačar saw his opportunity to attack, and take it he did. The Slovenian distanced the likes of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling), with Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) appearing as his closest rival.

With four Strade Bianche titles to his name, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man now has 109 career victories, and looks well set as he builds towards his next targets in the Spring Classics. In passing Fabian Cancellara’s three victories at the race of the white roads, Pogačar now has the outright record with the most Strade Bianche wins to his name.

Behind Pogačar, as the various chasing groups scrambled to mount some opposition, both Del Toro and Christen delivered notable performances to stay right in the thick of the action. As Saturday’s race drew to a close in the Piazza del Campo in Siena, Del Toro crossed the line in third, with Christen in sixth.

Their results only added to another fabulous day for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Strade Bianche 2026 results:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:45:15

2. Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:00

3. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +1:09

6. Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2:07