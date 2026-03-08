Emir of Qatar holds telephone call with US President

DOHA, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, held a conversation via telephone today with President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the call dealt with the latest developments in light of the continued and unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and countries in the region, in addition to efforts made to contain the current escalation.

Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad stressed during the call that the current escalation seen in the region will have dangerous repercussions on international security and peace, stressing the importance of containing the crisis and intensifying diplomacy to end it.

H.H. also stressed that the State of Qatar will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests in line with the UN Charter and the provisions of international law.

The two side agreed on the importance of working together to maintain regional and international stability and to support political avenues that could address current tensions and avoid further escalation in the region.