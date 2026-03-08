AED91.405 million raised by Most Noble Number Auction in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Pledges by international humanitarian and philanthropy organisations and individual contributions by major contributors amounted to over AED 1.049 billion, while the Most Noble Number charity auction held in Dubai today raised a total of AED AED91.405 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED 1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

The raised amount resulted from bidding on 29 special plate and mobile numbers, which raised a total of AED 91.405 million, in addition to pledges of contributions worth $276.36 million (AED 1.014 billion) from international humanitarian and philanthropic organisations, and AED 35.816 million in individual contributions, announced at the Suhoor event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa.

The Suhoor even brought together philanthropic and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Raised contributions and proceeds of the auction, organised by MBRGI in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from RTA, e& UAE and du, will go to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger, and adopts a clear approach to provide nutrition and protect children from hunger.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, stated that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has inspired a widespread movement, evident in the strong engagement and the generous contributions from individuals, business leaders and institutions. He noted that this outpouring of support underscores the campaign’s significance as a global humanitarian initiative to combat childhood hunger and acute malnutrition in underprivileged communities.

Al Gergawi said: “The Most Noble Number charity auction highlighted the UAE community’s deeply rooted values of compassion and solidarity, and its members’ commitment to helping the world’s most vulnerable populations. This strong engagement shows the community’s belief in the campaign’s noble goals, and steadfast support of the UAE’s remarkable humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of impacted populations and preserve human dignity.”

Al Gergawi added that the contributions pledged by leading international humanitarian and philanthropy organisations during the Suhoor event, held on the sidelines of the Most Noble Number auction, reveal a profound understanding of the challenges faced globally in fighting childhood hunger, and a deep appreciation for the UAE and MBRGI’s efforts to rescue children from the risk of hunger and the serious consequences of food shortages.

Pledges announced during the Suhoor event included $100 million (AED 367 million) by the Aga Khan Foundation; $50 million (AED 184 million) by the Gates Foundation; $50 million (AED 184 million) by the EdelGive Foundation; $5 million (AED 18 million) by the Aliko Dangote Foundation; $20 million (AED 73 million) by the Tata Trusts Foundation; $50 million (AED 184 million) by the Piramal Foundation; and $1.36 million (AED 5 million) by Dalio Philanthropies.

Individual contributions by major donors attending the Suhoor event included AED 10 million from Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy; AED 5 million from Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group; AED 5 million from Mahdi Amjad, Chairman of OMNIYAT Group; AED 5 million from Hussain Dawood, Chairperson of Engro Corporation; AED 5 million from Michael Lahyani, Founder of Property Finder; AED 5 million from Abdallah Al Sheikh; and 816,000 from other contributors.

The auction, held at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, featured 29 special numbers that included 9 special RTA plate numbers, 10 premium e& numbers and 10 premium du numbers.

Bids at the charity auction amounted to AED 81.5 million for RTA plate numbers; AED 1.905 million for e& numbers and AED 8 million for du numbers.

Winning bids for RTA plate numbers were AED 37 million for plate number DD 6; AED 9 million for DD 16; AED 6.4 million for DD 25; AED 6.1 million for DD 30; AED 8.9 million for DD 99; AED 5.1 million for DD 100; AED 5.1 million for DD 999; AED 2 million for DD 7000 and AED 1.9 million for DD 22222.

Featured e& premium numbers at the auction raised a total of AED 1.905 million as follows: AED 500,000 for number (0500000012); AED 260,000 for number (0500000013); AED 240,000 for number (0500000023); AED 200,000 for number (0500000024); AED 160,000 for number (0500000036); AED 150,000 for number (0500000037); AED 150,000 for number (0500000063); AED 145,000 for number (0500000064); AED 55,000 for number (0500000161) and AED 45,000 for number (0500000181).

Featured edu premium numbers at the auction raised a total of AED 8 million as follows: AED 4.5 million for number (0580000000); AED 550,000 for number (0580000001); AED 350,000 for number (0580000002); AED 300,000 for number (0580000003); AED 290,000 for number (0580000004); AED 250,000 for number (0580000005); AED 350,000 for number (0580000006); AED 350,000 for number (0580000007); AED 700,000 for number (0580000008) and AED 360,000 for number (0580000009).

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).