Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional and international developments in light of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

During the calls, H.H. held discussions with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco; Cheikh Niang, Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of Senegal; and Hugo de Zela, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

The calls addressed the repercussions of these developments for regional security and stability and their negative impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to states’ security and sovereignty and regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening international coordination and intensifying joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability.

During the phone calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the solidarity and support shown by brotherly and friendly countries towards the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the importance of advancing diplomatic efforts and engaging in responsible and serious dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues and crises, paving the way for peace and greater prosperity and well-being for the peoples of the region.