Drone attack targets fuel depots at Kuwait International Airport, causing major fire

KUWAIT, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Two fuel depots at Kuwait International Airport came under a drone attack on Saturday night, causing a large fire at one of the facilities.

Firefighters are battling the blaze, which resulted in material damage, Abdullah Al-Rajehi, spokesman for the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), told KUNA.

He noted that preliminary assessments indicated the attack caused no casualties.

The relevant authorities rushed to the scene and joined airport officials in addressing the impact of the attack.