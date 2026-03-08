At least 31 injured in explosion in northern Peru

LIMA, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 31 people were injured in an explosion at a nightclub in northern Peru's La Libertad region early Saturday.

The explosion, which occurred inside the "Dali" nightclub in the Victor Larco Herrera district of Trujillo, is being investigated by authorities as a possible criminal attack.

Local health official Gerardo Florian said the injured, including three minors, were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment.

Local media noted that the venue was targeted in a tear gas bomb attack weeks ago during Valentine's Day celebrations.