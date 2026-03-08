Fuel depot at Kuwait airport catches fire due to drone attack

KUWAIT, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Two fuel depots at Kuwait International Airport came under drone attack on Sunday, which caused a huge fire at one of them, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Firefighters are battling against the blaze, which resulted in material damage, according to the spokesman of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

He noted that initial assessments showed that the attack caused no casualties.

The competent bodies rushed to the site and joined the airport authorities in addressing the impacts of the attack.