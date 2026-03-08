Al Qassimi Hospital uses 'enVast' to treat acute heart attack

SHARJAH, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move reflecting its ongoing commitment to adopting the latest medical innovations and enhancing the quality of specialised care, Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, part of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), has successfully implemented the "enVast" system.

The system is one of the latest global technologies for treating heart attacks, contributing to faster treatment intervention, saving patients' lives, and reducing serious complications associated with arterial blockages.

Dr Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of Medical Services at EHS, affirmed that the introduction of this advanced technology embodies the corporation's vision to elevate the quality of specialised services and enhance the readiness of its medical facilities to handle critical cases according to the highest international standards.

He pointed out that investing in advanced treatment technologies is a fundamental pillar of EHS strategy aimed at developing a sustainable healthcare system that keeps pace with international best practices and contributes to improving patient health outcomes.

Dr Arif Al-Nouriani, Executive Director and Head of the Heart Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, affirmed that adopting this technology reflects EHS commitment to providing the latest internationally approved treatment solutions in its facilities. This enhances the speed of medical response in critical moments, increases the chances of recovery, and improves patient health outcomes.

He added, "We are continuously committed to developing specialised care for cardiovascular diseases by adopting advanced medical technologies and attracting specialised expertise. This ensures the provision of comprehensive healthcare that meets the highest international standards and contributes to saving patients' lives and enhancing their quality of life."

Dr Al-Nouriani further stated, "This technology is among the most advanced treatment methods globally for acute myocardial infarctions. It allows for the rapid and effective removal of blood clots and the safe restoration of blood flow, thus contributing to saving patients' lives and reducing serious complications. This technology has been successfully used with a number of patients within a critical timeframe of no more than 24 hours from the onset of symptoms, in accordance with the latest approved medical protocols." This intervention utilises a state-of-the-art medical device bearing the European CE mark and FDA approval, reflecting the high level of safety and efficacy of the technology and reinforcing its reliability as an advanced treatment option for managing acute myocardial infarction.

The patients who underwent this intervention ranged in age from 41 to 55 years and were suffering from acute myocardial infarctions accompanied by multiple risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and smoking. The rapid intervention using this technology resulted in the restoration of normal blood flow in 98% of cases and the stabilisation of the patient's condition.

This achievement exemplifies the ongoing advancements in the capabilities of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah as a specialised centre for advanced cardiac care and its pivotal role within EHS in adopting the latest medical technologies and providing specialised services that contribute to improving quality of life and promoting the sustainability of healthcare.