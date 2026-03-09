UAE President holds phone call with US President

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

The call also addressed the continued blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, representing a violation of the sovereignty of these countries and a threat to regional security and stability.