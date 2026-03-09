UAE President, VPs send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on martyrs of duty

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the death of Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Majmad, who were martyred in the line of duty.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.