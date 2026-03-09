Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Their Highnesses received congratulations on this blessed occasion from representatives of the Private Education Affairs Office, the Ajman Educational Zone, Ajman University and City University Ajman.

Their Highnesses also received congratulations from senior officials, citizens and members of various communities, who expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes on the occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant Their Highnesses continued health and wellbeing, and to bless the United Arab Emirates, its wise leadership, its people and the Arab and Islamic nations with further progress, prosperity and blessings.