Aldar commits AED100 million to 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans'

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with its role in advancing national social priorities, Aldar has allocated AED 100 million to the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to provide sustainable, long-term support to enhance the wellbeing and future opportunities of orphans across the UAE.

The announcement also come in context of the UAE’s Year of Family, which highlights the importance of strengthening family cohesion and reinforces the values that underpin strong and resilient societies.

Through a structured institutional framework, contributions to the endowment are transformed into investment assets, with returns allocated to support orphans’ education, healthcare, and living needs. This approach ensures that support is sustained over time. Aldar’s contribution reflects the company’s commitment to creating positive and lasting impact in the communities it serves.

The announcement coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which honours the legacy of generosity and humanitarianism established by the UAEs Founding Father. The contribution was announced at the Zayed National Museum in the presence of Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar;and Fahad Mohamed Al Ameri, Executive Director of Development and Humanitarian Affairs at the Presidential Court, Managing Director of Erth Zayed Philanthropies Fund.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said, "In line with UAE’s Year of Family, The ‘Mother of the National Endowment for Orphans’ reflects the principles that guide Abu Dhabi’s continued development and the UAE’s enduring values of compassion, responsibility, and commitment to social cohesion. As part of this national journey, Aldar carries a responsibility to strengthen our society. The endowment reflects the importance of collective action in shaping a future defined by shared progress.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said, “At Aldar, we believe that sustainable progress must be reflected in the way we support our communities. The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of solidarity and social responsibility. Through this partnership, we are supporting the long-term approach to providing essential care and opportunity for young people, aligned with national priorities and our shared ambition to foster an inclusive and resilient society.”

This initiative reflects the values and principles championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

It also builds on the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach, which has positioned the country as a globally recognised force for charity and solidarity, under the guidance of the wise directives of its leadership.

Reflecting the values of the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to aligning its initiatives with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.