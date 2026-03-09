Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to Kuwait’s Interior, Foreign Ministers over martyrs of duty

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the sisterly State of Kuwait over the martyrdom in the line of duty of Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Majmad, members of the General Directorate of Land Border Security, who were martyred while performing their national duties.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon the martyrs, grant them eternal peace in Paradise, and inspire their families with patience and solace.

His remarks were made during two telephone calls with Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, and several other sisterly countries.

The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, stressing that the security of the sisterly State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the United Arab Emirates.