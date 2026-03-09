Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several foreign ministers, officials to discuss regional developments, repercussions of unprovoked Iranian missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of phone calls with a number of foreign ministers and officials to discuss the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. held discussions with HE Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Sabine Monauni, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein; Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco; Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defense of Greece, and Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom of Sweden.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of these developments on regional security and stability and their negative impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. and the ministers strongly condemned these unprovoked missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity and support shown by brotherly and friendly countries towards the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors are safe.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability.

Furthermore, they underscored the importance of advancing diplomatic solutions to resolve the current crisis, preserve regional security and stability, and fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive development and sustainable economic prosperity.