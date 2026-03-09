Rulers of Emirates send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on martyrs of duty

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) --Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing their sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Majmad, who were martyred in the line of duty.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.