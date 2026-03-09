Saudi Arabia renews condemnation of Iranian attacks against GCC, Arab, Islamic countries

RIYADH, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has renewed its strong condemnation of the heinous Iranian attacks against the Kingdom, the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and a number of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries, stressing that such attacks cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom affirmed that it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of its security, sovereignty, and the safety of citizens and residents, and to deter aggression.

The Kingdom added that targeting civilian facilities, airports and oil installations reflects nothing but a determination to threaten security and stability and constitutes a blatant violation of international conventions and international law.

The Kingdom said remarks by the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian claiming Iran had no plans to attack neighboring countries had not been reflected in reality.

"The Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented that declaration on the ground, either during the president’s speech or afterward, and has continued its attacks based on baseless justifications that have no basis in fact,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia also rejected claims that fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft launched from the Kingdom were participating in the war.

Riyadh said those aircraft are conducting defensive patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council states from Iranian missiles and drones.

The ministry stressed that targeting civilian sites, airports and oil facilities demonstrates an insistence on threatening security and stability and constitutes a clear violation of international conventions and international law.

The Kingdom stressed that the Iran’s continued attacks signal further escalation and could have significant repercussions for relations now and in the futur, noting that Iran’s actions toward the Kingdom and Gulf states do not reflect wisdom nor a genuine interest in avoiding a broader escalation, in which Tehran would ultimately be the greatest loser.