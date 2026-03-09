Bahraini Ministry of Health: 32 citizens injured, including children, in hostile Iranian drone attack in Sitra

MANAMA, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain confirmed that the hostile Iranian drone attack early this morning in the Sitra area has resulted in 32 civilian injuries so far, including 4 in serious condition - among them children who required surgical intervention.

All injured individuals are Bahraini citizens. This includes a 17-year-old girl who has sustained significant injuries to her head and eye, as well as two children aged seven and eight who have suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs. The youngest of the injured is a two-month-old infant.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the Ministry as saying that all injured parties are under close observation and receiving follow-up care from specialised medical teams.