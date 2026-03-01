President of Ecuador affirms solidarity with the UAE in phone call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, who affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Noboa for Ecuador’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to military operations and a return to dialogue and diplomatic means to address various issues in a way that preserves regional and international security and stability.