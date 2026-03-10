Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Kuwaiti FM offering condolences over martyrdom of two armed forces members

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who conveyed his condolences over the martyrdom of Armed Forces members Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.

Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his sincere condolences to the UAE, affirming Kuwait’s full solidarity with the Emirates in this painful loss.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy and to protect the United Arab Emirates and its people from all harm.