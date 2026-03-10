Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended today an Iftar banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed in honour of His Highness at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mansour exchanged Ramadan greetings and best wishes with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty God to return this blessed occasion to the UAE and its people with continued prosperity and growth under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The banquet was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior state officials.