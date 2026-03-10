Oman offers condolences to UAE over martyrdom of two armed forces members

MUSCAT, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman has expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the United Arab Emirates over the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces while performing their national duties.

In a statement issued today, Oman’s Foreign Ministry expressed the Sultanate’s solidarity with the UAE in this painful loss, praying to Almighty God to grant the two martyrs His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and grant their families and relatives patience and solace.