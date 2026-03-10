Bahrain offers condolences to UAE over martyrdom of two armed forces members

MANAMA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates over the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duties.

In a statement issued today, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in this painful loss and its complete support for the measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

The ministry also prayed to Almighty God to grant the two fallen servicemen His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and grant their families patience and solace.