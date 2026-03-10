Saudi Arabia offers condolences to UAE, Kuwait over martyrdom of several armed forces, security personnel

RIYADH, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the governments and peoples of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait over the martyrdom of a number of their armed forces and security personnel while performing their national duties, praying to Almighty God to grant them mercy and forgiveness, and to grant their families patience and solace.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and Kuwait in this loss, stressing its readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal in support of any measures they take, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.