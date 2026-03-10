Sharjah CP chairs Police Academy Council meeting

SHARJAH, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council of the Sharjah Police Academy, presided over a meeting of the Academy's Council on Monday evening. The meeting discussed several strategic topics related to the development of police education and training systems, aiming to enhance the efficiency of its outcomes in line with current security requirements.

During the meeting at the Academy's headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Sultan highlighted the vital role of the Academy in training and qualifying police cadres who have acquired skills and knowledge through their studies, which help to protect society and uphold its achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan emphasised that the ongoing changes and challenges in the region highlight the importance of investing in the human element of security and enhancing its qualifications through the highest standards of training, discipline, and knowledge. He pointed out that the academy's graduates are a vital pillar of the security system, contributing through their efforts and sacrifices to protect the community and ensure the safety and security of both citizens and residents, thereby embodying the noble mission of policing in the UAE.

During the meeting, the Council discussed several agenda items and approved the graduation date for the 24th batch of cadet officers, a step that reflects the Academy's ongoing commitment to providing the security sector with scientifically and practically qualified national cadres.

The Council also discussed the proposal to promote several faculty members in recognition of their scientific and academic efforts, as well as their contributions to the development of educational and research processes within the Academy, thereby enhancing the quality of police education and raising the standards of academic and training performance.

The meeting discussed the proposal to develop the Academy's organisational structure to meet the requirements of the next phase, enhance the efficiency of institutional work, and keep pace with rapid developments in security education and specialised training fields.

The Council also discussed the proposal to develop the buildings of the Academy's Competency Development Department and increase the capacity of training courses, to enable the Academy to accommodate a larger number of participants in specialised training programmes and to strengthen its role as a leading centre in the preparation and qualification of security personnel.

The Council directed greater attention to developing diplomas and programmes related to specialised security work, and to work on updating them in line with modern security developments and practical field needs, in a way that helps prepare police personnel with specialised skills and advanced knowledge across various security disciplines.

The Council stressed the importance of continuously developing academic and training programmes to keep pace with rapid security changes and to take advantage of modern scientific and technological advancements, especially in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. This should help prepare police personnel who are scientifically and practically skilled, capable of anticipating future security challenges and handling them effectively and competently. Additionally, it aims to enhance the Sharjah Police Academy's role as a leading scientific and security centre that supports the UAE's security and stability system.

The meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Chairman of the Council; Major General Ghanem Khamis Al Houli, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Amiri Guard; Salem Obaid Al Hussan Al Shamsi; Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi; Sultan Mohammed Obaid Al Hajri; Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar; Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Academy; and Colonel Mohammed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Secretary of the Council.