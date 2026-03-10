NMA Chairman: Media battle no less important than battle of arms

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority , has affirmed that the media battle today is no less important than the battle of arms.

This came during his address at the extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministers of Information, held today via videoconference. The session was chaired by Dr. Ramzan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information for the Kingdom of Bahrain and current session chair, with the participation of GCC information ministers.

At the outset of his remarks, Al Hamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the participants, along with his wishes for the meeting’s success. He also extended his appreciation to the GCC General Secretariat and the Kingdom of Bahrain for their efforts in organising the meeting.

Al Hamed stated: “We meet today at a critical moment for our region, one that tests the resilience of our Gulf unity. This moment calls for clarity of vision and integration of efforts, imposed by our shared destiny and the gravity of this historic juncture. We gather to jointly define the features of media sovereignty and reaffirm that media is an essential partner in safeguarding stability and protecting public awareness.”

He added: “We meet amid unprovoked and blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted our countries, violated our sovereignty, and threatened the security of our peoples, breaching the principles of good neighbourliness. While we condemn these attacks in the strongest terms, we affirm that the missiles of aggression will not weaken the resolve of our leaders nor deter our peoples from the path of development. We stand proud of the heroes of our armed forces across the GCC who defend their homelands with their lives.”

Al Hamed specifically praised the UAE Armed Forces for their vigilance in intercepting hundreds of hostile missiles and drones, stating: “These heroes write with their blood a message that our sovereignty is a red line. Safeguarding the integrity of the word is no less vital than securing the battlefield. If weapons protect the land, responsible media protects the will.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and victims who lost their lives in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, noting that the blood of Gulf citizens has mingled with that of international residents who lived among them in peace.

Al Hamed stressed that the crisis has exposed a dark side, with "paid channels and accounts" spreading falsehoods to inflame tensions. He described these as "electronic arms" seeking to accomplish what missiles could not. He proposed a joint Gulf system to counter disinformation based on three pillars: smart monitoring, rapid refutation with verified narratives, and immediate coordination.

He emphasised that a unified Gulf narrative is an "existential necessity," and that media strategy must move from reacting to events to shaping them using artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty. To achieve this, he proposed several initiatives:

1. Firm Action: Addressing media figures affiliated with member states who misuse platforms to incite division, through national deterrent mechanisms.

2. Digital Cleansing: Decisive action against anonymous accounts and "electronic flies" to block their influence and expose their agendas.

3. Specialist Monitoring: Establishing a 24-hour GCC centre equipped with AI to track disinformation in real-time and support media decision-making.

Al Hamed stated that the progress achieved in today's session transcends mere statements and recommendations, sending a clear message to the world that the Gulf possesses advanced media awareness, a solid collective capacity for crisis management, and a responsible discourse reflecting the region's enduring values of stability and peace.

He called for this extraordinary meeting to serve as a genuine starting point—rather than a document for the archives—to consolidate a responsible media that builds, a wise media that unites, and a courageous media that stands firm.

He urged a unified front against any attempt to undermine the security of GCC states or the stability of their peoples, ensuring their direction and voice remain one, and the Gulf remains an active fortress through the awareness of its people and the wisdom of its leaders.

For his part, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, stated that the extraordinary meeting reflects a shared awareness of the media's vital role in presenting professional discourse that counters attempts at distortion. He noted that the Iranian military escalation requires a unified and firm position, where media acts as the first line of defence against disinformation.

The convening ministers astrongly condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting GCC countries, including unprecedented assaults on civilian objects, vital facilities, infrastructure, residential areas and private property, describing them as a grave violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the UN, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

They affirmed that GCC states reserve their legal right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the right of self-defence individually and collectively in the event of aggression, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability. They also expressed deep appreciation for the armed forces across GCC states for their efforts in defending national security and confronting this aggression.

The ministers praised the pivotal role played by security agencies and competent authorities in implementing necessary measures to enhance security and stability, ensure the safety of citizens and residents, and protect vital facilities and infrastructure.

They also extended their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives as a result of the brutal Iranian attacks while performing their national duties, as well as to innocent civilian victims across GCC countries, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect GCC countries and their peoples from all harm.

The meeting also discussed enhancing coordination and integration among official media institutions in GCC states to address current developments and their repercussions, as well as intensifying efforts to counter rumours and disinformation campaigns, in a manner that supports stability and strengthens public awareness in GCC societies.