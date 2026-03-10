Muslim Council of Elders offers condolences to UAE on martyrdom of to armed forces personnel

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, extended its deepest condolences to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, government, and people, on the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces following the crash of a military helicopter due to a technical malfunction whilst carrying out their national duty.

The Council expressed its solidarity with the UAE during this painful period, praying that Almighty Allah envelops the two martyrs in His mercy, grants them a place in His vast heavens, and bestows patience and comfort upon their families and loved ones.