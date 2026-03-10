Kuwait intercepts wave of hostile aerial targets

KUWAIT, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait announced that its armed forces have intercepted a wave of hostile aerial targets that penetrated the country’s airspace since dawn today, Monday.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the official spokesperson of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, as saying that air defence systems detected two hostile ballistic missiles in the south of the country and successfully intercepted and destroyed them, in addition to destroying a hostile drone.

He affirmed that the Kuwaiti armed forces remain on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats and confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities.